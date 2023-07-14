Gurbani broadcast from Golden Temple to start on SGPC’s own web channel on July 24

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (mini parliament of Sikhs) has announced the launch of its YouTube channel to broadcast live 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple in Amritsar on July 24.

Modalities are also being worked out for telecasting Gurbani through a satellite channel.

The report of the sub-committee constituted in this regard was presented today in the special meeting of the executive committee of SGPC, which has been unanimously accepted by the members present. The committee has also decided to start SGPC's own satellite channel.

Sources said that the SGPC has hired a New Delhi-based telecast firm for three months to telecast the Gurbani. Out of the three companies all New Delhi based, this firm emerged as the lowest bidder quoting Rs 12 lakh per month for providing all the infrastructure, technical set-up and manpower to broadcast an uninterrupted Gurbani.

After the meeting, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Gurbani broadcast agreement with GNext Media (PTC channel) is expiring on July 23 after which the SGPC will start Gurbani broadcast services through its own YouTube channel and other web and social media platforms from July 24.

He said that the SGPC received an order from Akal Takht Sahib to start its own YouTube channel, following which a sub-committee was formed and the process has been completed.

He said that all the rights of Gurbani broadcast will be reserved with the SGPC only and no channel, YouTube channel, website, or social media platform will be able to broadcast Gurbani at their own will.

Dhami said that the name of the SGPC’s web and YouTube channel for the Gurbani broadcast will be 'Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Sri Amritsar' and the logo of the 'SGPC' will be used on it.

Regarding setting up the SGPC’s own satellite channel, Dhami said that in-principle approval has also been given to start this work and a letter has been written to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting as part of the preliminary action.

In this regard, a request will also be made to the MIB minister to provide an appointment to the SGPC delegation. He also said that since this work is technical, the services of experts will also be taken.

“A systematic approach will be followed to obtain SGPC's own license to operate the satellite channel. If it is necessary to set up a separate company for this purpose, then the process will be completed for that also”, said Dhami.

After the meeting, a delegation of all the committee office-bearers and members led by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami met Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh and handed him over a letter regarding the decision taken to broadcast Gurbani on the SGPC's own YouTube channel.

