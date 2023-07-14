Manipur internal matter, meddling improper: India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India, miffed with the European Parliament (EP) resolution on Manipur, referred to it as reflective of a colonial mindset and termed it unacceptable. “We have seen that the EP held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted the so-called Urgency Resolution. Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable and reflects a colonial mindset.

The EP would be well advised to use its time more productively on its internal issues,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India reaffirmed that all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace, harmony, and law and order.

The EP passed a resolution on Manipur in the French town of Strasbourg on Thursday by a show of hands,

after a debate on the issue on Wednesday evening. It called on the Indian government to act promptly to halt the violence and protect religious minorities.

The EP resolution has asked the Indian government to pre-empt any further escalation of violence in the hill state. It also calls on authorities to grant unhindered access to the area by journalists and international observers, and to end the internet shutdown. Furthermore, the EP resolution also asked India to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in line with the recommendations of the UN Universal Periodic Review.

Jaishankar flags safety of diplomats in UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the security of Indian diplomats in the United Kingdom with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial meeting in Jakarta. “I brought up concerns of the security of our diplomats,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

