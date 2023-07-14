National threats evolved from arms to metaverse, hawala to crypto: Shah

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Although technology is helping in overall development by bringing human beings, communities and countries closer, some global forces are using it for social distress, harm and disruptive activities, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of G20 conference on ‘Crime and Security in the age of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Metaverse’, he said the challenges today have evolved from arms and explosives to metaverse, and from hawala to crypto.

The minister said the need of the hour is to “share ‘real-time cyber threat intelligence’ among member-countries with active support from industry and academia to secure the nation’s critical infrastructure.”

In the backdrop of a rapidly advancing borderless digital arena, where cybercrimes pose a major threat to the security of citizens around the world, it is vital to focus on global collaboration to combat the menace.

Shah emphasised on the urgent need for cooperation, both at the national and international levels, to enhance cyber vigilance and build cyber resilience in an increasingly connected world. He said that this year, India is presiding over the G20, and the theme of India’s G20 presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family, One Future), which reflects our cultural heritage.

According to Shah, Prime Minister Modi believes that “cyber security is no longer confined to the digital world. It has become a subject of national and global security.” He said that amid rapid digitisation, Modi has emphasised the need to integrate emotional aspects of humans to ensure ‘compassion’ and ‘sensitivity’ in the use of technology.

Shah said all the governments of the world are promoting digital means in governance and public welfare and in this direction, and that it is necessary that citizens have faith in digital platforms. Insecurity in the digital space also raises questions about the legitimacy and sovereignty of the nation-state, he said.

“Our Internet vision should neither be one of excessive freedom threatening the very existence of our nations nor one of isolationist structures such as digital firewalls,” the Union Home Minister said.

