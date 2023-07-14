When tomatoes almost led to a divorce in Madhya Pradesh town

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Injudicious use of pricey tomatoes during cooking by her dhaba-tiffin center operator husband allegedly prompted a woman to leave her house along with daughter in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

The alleged incident happened in Bemauhari village, around 30 km from Shahdol district headquarters, some four days back. Sanjiv Barman, a resident of the same village, runs a dhaba-cum-tiffin center near a bus stand. Four days ago, his wife had a tiff with him over injudicious use of the expensive tomatoes while cooking vegetable curry for the tiffins.

“With the tomatoes prices surging, she was annoyed with me over using two-three tomatoes without her consent, while preparing curry for the tiffins. She got so angry that she left the house along with daughter Samriddhi and is yet to return home,” Barman told the cops at the Dhanpuri police station on Wednesday.

While recounting the incident before the local scribes, the dhaba-cum-tiffin center operator said he never thought that excessive use of tomatoes would ruin his family life. “Through the media, I’m requesting my wife to return home along with our daughter. I vow not to injudiciously use tomatoes again.”

Meanwhile, confirming about Barman having reported the matter to the police station, the Dhanpuri police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said, “The complainant Sanjay Barman has told us about his wife having left with daughter following tiff over use of three tomatoes while cooking curry. Probe has revealed that his wife is now at her sister’s place in Umaria district. We’ve made the husband and wife talk over the phone, and she has assured us that she would return soon with daughter.”

Just like other parts of MP and the country, tomato prices are sky high in Shahdol district of east MP, too. While the tomatoes retail price is around Rs 140 per kg at Shahdol district HQ, it’s being sold for Rs 160 per kg at the closest vegetable market of Sanjiv Barman’s village Bemauhari.

This eerie development which happened in Shahdol district of east MP is contrary to tomato related development which happened in the state around four months back. In March and April, there were reports and viral videos from many tomato growing districts, including Chhindwara and Sehore, which showed farmers having thrown their tomato produce in open spaces and fields after failing to get even the farming cost out of sale in the markets.

As per ministry of consumer affairs, the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. The Centre has said that it will start selling tomatoes at discounted rates in retail markets in the national capital and few other cities from Friday to provide relief to the consumers as the price of the kitchen staple is soaring high at over Rs 200 per kilogram in some parts of the country.

