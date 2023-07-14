Home Nation

When tomatoes almost led to a divorce in Madhya Pradesh town

“With the tomatoes prices surging, she was annoyed with me over using two-three tomatoes without her consent, while preparing curry for the tiffins.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjiv Barman speaking to the cops at Shahdol’s Dhanpuri police station | Express

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Injudicious use of pricey tomatoes during cooking by her dhaba-tiffin center operator husband allegedly prompted a woman to leave her house along with daughter in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

The alleged incident happened in Bemauhari village, around 30 km from Shahdol district headquarters, some four days back. Sanjiv Barman, a resident of the same village, runs a dhaba-cum-tiffin center near a bus stand. Four days ago, his wife had a tiff with him over injudicious use of the expensive tomatoes while cooking vegetable curry for the tiffins.

“With the tomatoes prices surging, she was annoyed with me over using two-three tomatoes without her consent, while preparing curry for the tiffins. She got so angry that she left the house along with daughter Samriddhi and is yet to return home,” Barman told the cops at the Dhanpuri police station on Wednesday.

While recounting the incident before the local scribes, the dhaba-cum-tiffin center operator said he never thought that excessive use of tomatoes would ruin his family life. “Through the media, I’m requesting my wife to return home along with our daughter. I vow not to injudiciously use tomatoes again.”

Meanwhile, confirming about Barman having reported the matter to the police station, the Dhanpuri police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said, “The complainant Sanjay Barman has told us about his wife having left with daughter following tiff over use of three tomatoes while cooking curry. Probe has revealed that his wife is now at her sister’s place in Umaria district. We’ve made the husband and wife talk over the phone, and she has assured us that she would return soon with daughter.”

Just like other parts of MP and the country, tomato prices are sky high in Shahdol district of east MP, too. While the tomatoes retail price is around Rs 140 per kg at Shahdol district HQ, it’s being sold for Rs 160 per kg at the closest vegetable market of Sanjiv Barman’s village Bemauhari.

This eerie development which happened in Shahdol district of east MP is contrary to tomato related development which happened in the state around four months back. In March and April, there were reports and viral videos from many tomato growing districts, including Chhindwara and Sehore, which showed farmers having thrown their tomato produce in open spaces and fields after failing to get even the farming cost out of sale in the markets.

As per ministry of consumer affairs, the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. The Centre has said that it will start selling tomatoes at discounted rates in retail markets in the national capital and few other cities from Friday to provide relief to the consumers as the price of the kitchen staple is soaring high at over Rs 200 per kilogram in some parts of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato Madhya Pradesh divorce
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp