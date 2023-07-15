19-year-old woman abducted and gang-raped in MP, tries to end life

By PTI

DATIA: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, after which the victim tried to end her life, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in an area located under the Unav police station limits, and the police have so far detained three out of four accused, they said.

A complaint was lodged by the woman's younger sister.

"The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

Following the incident, the victim and her younger sister returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, he said.

The woman was later admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused also sexually abused the complainant, he said.

The Unav police detained three accused involved in the crime and a search for the remaining one is underway, he said, adding that the age of the accused trio is being ascertained.

After the incident, a large number of people staged a protest at the police station, following which the police registered a case. The people were pacified and a copy of the FIR was given to them, he said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The incident occurred on the home turf of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represents the Datia Assembly constituency.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

