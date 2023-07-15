Amit Shah releases plan to rev up farm bodies through co-ops

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the country’s farming sector, the government on Friday released an action plan for the formation of 1,100 new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO). The FPOs are entities collectively formed by farmers, enabling them to pool resources and improve their produce and profits.

The plan was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inaugural session of the day-long mega conclave ‘Strengthening PACS (primary agricultural credit society) through FPOs’, organised by the National Cooperative Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Cooperation in the national capital.

In his address, the home minister said that “in such a large country, where about 65 crore people are engaged in agriculture, it has become very essential to revive the cooperative movement, modernise it, bring transparency in it and aim to achieve new heights.”

Shah said in the field of agriculture and rural development, every person can be made prosperous only through cooperative movements. He further said that it does not matter whether one has capital or not, “but if one has the courage and passion to work hard and the ability to take oneself forward, then the cooperative movement is a great medium to make those who lack capital prosperous.”

According to Shah, the Modi government has taken adequate initiatives to extend support at every level — from the production to marketing of the products — for the FPOs made through PACS. These FPOs have the highest potential to make farmers prosperous, and all associated ministries will work together with the mantra of three-pronged rural development and prosperity through PACS, FPOs and self-help groups, Shah asserted.

“We have to move away from traditional methods and adopt modern methods of agriculture with time to make the country’s marginal farmers prosperous, and PACs’ FPO is the beginning of this,” the minister added. The initiative covers economic activities based on agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries which are the backbone of the Indian economy. These three sectors make up 18 per cent of India’s GDP today, boosting them means boosting the country’s economy, he said.

