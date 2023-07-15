Kolkata Diary: Civic body’s new plan to thwart touts in its office 

Pranab Mondal By

Civic body's new plan to thwart touts in its office The Kolkata Municipal Corporation started collecting and storing "facial recognition" details of its employees posted in the civic headquarters on SN Banerjee Road. The move is said to be aimed at identifying touts and stopping their entry into the civic body's headquarters. The details will be stored and linked to the ID numbers of the employees. Once the databank is ready, the KMC will install cameras at all gates. All employees have to stop in front of a camera for a few seconds while entering the office and the attendance will be marked. While leaving, too, they will have to stand in front of a camera to record the time of exit. Kolkata diocese to lead peace march for Manipur Archbishop of Kolkata Reverend Thomas D'Souza has called for a 'peace procession and rally' on July 16 in Kolkata on the violence in Manipur. The procession, to be led by the archbishop, will start at Don Bosco Park Circus and end at the statue of Mother Teresa on Park Street. "As an expression of our solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur, as well as to pray peace in that state, a peace procession cum rally ll take place on July 16 starting at 4.30 pm," a circular from the archbishop to the clergy, consecrated men and women and lay faithful of the archdiocese of Kolkata. Jadavpur University to offer allowance for edu trips Jadavpur University will offer 'travel support' to its research scholars and teachers to attend conferences seminars for talks or to present papers within the country once a year. A university official said the UGC used to provide funds for this but the regulatory body has stopped providing funds for research travel since 2016 posing difficulties for a section of scholars and teachers. The university will provide Rs 10,000 to research scholars and the amount for teachers, including contractual faculty members, has been fixed at Rs 20,000. The institution has created a research grant from fees it earns by providing consultancy support through its teachers. Pranab MondalOur correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com