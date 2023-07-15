WHO says aspartame may 'possibly' cause cancer in humans; Indian study shows wide consumption

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Earlier this week, the World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer agency had deemed the sweetener aspartame — found in diet soda, sugar-free gums and countless other foods — as a “possible” cause of cancer, but said the designation is based on "limited evidence" and "more research" is needed.

A latest survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, has found that many Indians commonly consume foods with this low-calorie, popular artificial sweetener,

The survey conducted on over 23,000 people from 295 districts in India found that one in three of those consuming artificial sweeteners does so in the form of diet soda drinks and sugar-free gums; 26 per cent took it in the form of energy drinks, while 18 per cent consumed it as sugar-free chocolates and ice-creams.

LocalCircles' survey found that 38 per cent of Indians confirmed consuming foods with artificial sweeteners every month.

But when informed of the WHO warning, 91 per cent said they want food brands to display the usage of artificial sweeteners prominently on the front of the pack.

WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, along with Food and Agriculture Organisation and Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives carried out its first-ever evaluation of the carcinogenic level of aspartame from June 6-13.

It was placed in category Group 2B, based on the limited evidence available, which specifically concerned hepatocellular carcinoma -- a type of liver cancer.

A second group, JECFA -- the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives formed by the WHO and its fellow UN agency the Food and Agriculture Organization -- met in Geneva from June 27 to July 6 to evaluate the risks associated with aspartame.

It concluded that the data it evaluated indicated "no reason to change" the acceptable daily intake (ADI), established in 1981, of zero to 40 milligrammes of aspartame per kilogramme of body weight.

With a can of sugar-free soft drink typically containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame sweetener, an adult weighing 70 kg would therefore need to consume more than nine to 14 cans per day to exceed the ADI, assuming no additional aspartame intake from other sources.

According to WHO, aspartame is an artificial (chemical) sweetener that is widely used in various food and beverage products ever since the 1980s. It is used in diet drinks, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yoghurt, breakfast cereal, toothpaste, and medications such as cough drops and chewable vitamins.

However, WHO also said on Thursday that aspartame, which is known for its sugar-free properties, is safe in limited quantities and there is a need for more investigations on its classification. Aspartame is also recognised as a tabletop sweetener, which is marketed as a suitable option for people looking for ‘diet,’ ‘zero sugar’ or ‘no’ or ‘low-calorie’ alternatives.

In May this year, WHO warned against artificial sweeteners stating that these products do not help in weight loss and can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has approved six artificial sweeteners: saccharin sodium, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose, neotame, and isomaltulose for use in food.

According to LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia, “a large number of products are available in the market now, which by default contain artificial sweeteners and are being heavily consumed by not only adults but also children.”

“Given the apparent misconception among people that artificial sweeteners are less of an evil compared to sugar or honey, the government should mount a campaign to educate people on the issue,” he said.

While 42 per cent of respondents of the survey were from Tier 1 cities, the rest were from smaller cities and rural areas, indicating the reach of such foods in the country.

(With additional inputs from AFP)

