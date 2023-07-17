Three J&K govt employees, including Kashmir University PRO sacked for 'anti-national activities' 

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday sacked three government employees including a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University of Kashmir and a policeman by invoking Section 311 (2) of the constitution for allegedly furthering the secessionist agenda.

The three terminated employees have been identified as University of Kashmir PRO Faheem Aslam, Rural Development Department employee Murawat Hussain Mir and Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker.

Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.

The dismissal of government employees has come on the recommendation of the Special Task Force (STF), which has been formed by the J&K government to scrutinize the cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India.

Earlier, in May last year the government had sacked Professor in Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir Altaf Hussain Pandit by invoking Section 311(2) of the constitution.

The government has so far sacked over 50 employees for alleged anti-national activities by invoking provisions of Article 311 (2) of the constitution of India.

After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the centre on August 5, 2109, the Lt Governor administration in J&K has gone tough against its employees.

The Lt Governor administration has amended Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations (CSR) for a provision to retire at any time any government servant in the public interest after he/she has completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age.

The government has also amended the service rules and made it mandatory for the new recruits to submit details of mobile numbers used in the last five years, information of in-laws, registration number of vehicles owned and used; details of educational qualification from 15 yrs of age and details of loans for their verification by CID wing of J&K police within two months.

