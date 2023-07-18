Debunk misconceptions on blood donation asks President Murmu

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked the Red Cross Society members to work towards eliminating misconceptions around blood donation and to connect people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause. She said the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) meet around 10 per cent of India’s blood requirement through more than 100 blood donation centres and mobile campaigns across the country.

Presiding over the ceremonial session of the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Indian Red Cross Society, which was held after six years due to Covid-19, she said that philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian tradition. Murmu, who is also the president of the IRCS, said the society is playing an excellent role by collecting blood for those in need and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation.

She urged members of the Red Cross Society to work for removing misconceptions related to blood donation and to connect people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause, a statement by the president house said. The IRCS is a voluntary humanitarian organisation having a network of over 1,100 branches throughout the country. It provides relief in times of disasters while promoting health and care for vulnerable people and communities.

The president said the Red Cross has shown its commitment during natural disasters and health emergencies. She appreciated the members and volunteers of the society for their dedication and service to humanity, saying their compassion and selfless spirit towards human service inspire others. Governors and Lt Governors from nine states and UT’s participated in the AGM physically while others joined virtually.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is the chairman of IRCS, said that the Red Cross is born to serve the needy and vulnerable. “The Indian Red Cross has to reach the next level by engaging in relief programs beyond Indian boundaries,” the minister said. He also said that Red Cross should work transparently so that it becomes the first choice to get funding under CSR from the corporate world.

At the event, which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, the president conferred the Red Cross Gold Medals upon Dr LN Ambati Natraj from Telangana and Dr Goparaju Samaram from Andhra Pradesh. The IRCS, Odisha State branch was recognised for raising maximum funds and IRCS Jammu and Kashmir was awarded for raising maximum funds in relation to its population for the year 2021-22 amongst the UTs.

Gujarat State branch and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu received Blood Donation Shields for highest voluntary blood collection. Gujarat won the gold medal for collecting over 2.77 lakh units of blood during the year.

