Gujarat court jails 3 for life for leaking Army intel to ISI

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch got information in October 2012 that some Ahmedabad residents were working as ISI agents.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Ahmedabad sessions court found three persons guilty of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Monday. Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended three people in the matter of espionage in 2014.

Additional principal judge A R Patel found the three accused Sirajuddin Karmatali Fakir, Mohammad Ayub, and Navsad Maksudali Saiyed, guilty under sections 121 (waging war against the government), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under 121), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. 75 witnesses have given testimony against the accused.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch got information in October 2012 that some Ahmedabad residents were working as ISI agents. One of them travelled to Pakistan in 2007, and met a spy, where he was trained to identify ranks of army officers.

