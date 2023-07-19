Heavy rains inundate areas of Saurashtra in Gujarat resulting in flood like situation

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A huge part of Gujarat, including the districts of Rajkot, Surat, and Gir Somnath, received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing a flood-like situation in various locations and disrupting regular life on Wednesday.

The rains caused flooding in several low-lying areas, shut off many villages, and prompted authorities to relocate residents to safer areas in many places. Water penetrated residences in many villages and swamped approach roads, thereby rendering the places inaccessible in Junagadh's Mangrol taluka, and leaving several people trapped.

According to an official release, Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath had the most rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours with 21.64 inches, followed by 19.24 inches in Veraval taluka of Gir Somnath, 11.96 inches in Talala taluka, and 11.08 inches in Dhoraji taluka of Rajkot. As a result, more than 10 inches of rain have been recorded in four talukas across the state.

According to the reports received by the State Emergency Operation Center of the state today on July 19, 2023, at 6:00 am, during the 24-hour period, Kutch zone recorded the highest 122.37 per cent, Saurashtra 76.25 per cent, North Gujarat 51.82 per cent, and South Gujarat 44.61 per cent over the 24-hour period. East Gujarat has gotten 43.53 per cent of the season's total average rainfall.

Out of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs, 43 have been placed on high alert due to heavy inflow of water. 18 reservoirs are on alert mode, and warnings have been issued for another 19, said the state government.

Many villages in Gir Somnath district's Sutrapada taluka became islands, and water invaded several houses, destroying grains and other household items. Monsoon rivers such as the Saraswati and Hiran were overflowing, creating floods in low-lying areas, according to officials.

Flooding led many individuals to flee to their rooftops in numerous regions. Junagadh city and Keshod town in the district were thrown into disarray. Several roads were flooded, and vehicles were stranded in low-lying regions.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police worked to rescue and relocate individuals in the damaged sections of the district.

According to officials, an NDRF crew rescued over 100 people from flooded villages in Gir Somnath's Veraval taluka, which was one of the worst-affected districts due to Wednesday's downpour.

South Gujarat's Valsad and Surat districts were also impacted by heavy rainfall. Several residential societies in the Valsad district's Vapi town were inundated.

