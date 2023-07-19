War of words between Gujarat BJP leaders intensifies ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The rift between two Gujarat BJP leaders has sparked debate about factionalism within the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The cold relationship between two leaders from the Rajkot Lok Sabha segment, MP Mohan Kundaria and MLA Jitu Somani is now out in the open with the two publicly deriding each other. Somani is the incumbent MLA from Wankaner.

The issue has been on the boil for two days since the latter chose to remain absent from a public event in the constituency. On Sunday, a grand victory procession was taken out in the town for Kesridevsinh Jhala, a Wankaner royal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Kundaria went all out against Somani, with him absent from attendance, revealing the faultlines within the party. Following the event, Kundaria delivered a sarcastic remark against Somani, while the latter was quick to retort by saying “Mohanbhai is using divide and rule politics”.

In his address, BJP MP Kundaria struck an aggressive tone with a proverb, and said, “When a farmer goes loaded with harvest in his cart, the bullock faithfully takes it on its back. And then a dog comes running along. At this point the dog thinks he’s pulling the cart along, while it’s being pulled by the ox.” In response to the MP’s speech, Wankaner BJP MLA Somani told local media that “Mohanbhai has been working with the divide and rule policy for years.”

“The MP worked against me in the 2017 elections, and by doing so, he worked against the party and harmed the government. And then in 2022, he campaigned against me, but I was elected with the people’s support. I had also filed complaints against the MP,” Somani told local media. However, when this correspondent reached MP Mohan Kundaria following Somani’s statement, he said, “I have no disagreement with anyone.”

Importantly, after the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, some of BJP’s defeated politicians have come out claiming that they had been defeated by their own party leaders.

