'Jeetega Bharat': Opposition bloc 'INDIA' gets its tagline; BJP calls it as 'ten-headed' Ravana

By Online Desk

On the heels of their meeting in Bengaluru, the 26-member opposition camp announced their new tagline — "Jeetega Bharat" (India will win) — setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. The Hindi tagline is likely to be replicated in several regional languages.

The 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA in 2024.

According to the sources, the coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders. During the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance, the sources said. "It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle tweeted, "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India."

In a tweet on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said, "The essential message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra: Judega Bharat. The essential message of the Bengaluru conclave of 26 political parties: Jeetega INDIA."

The essential message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra: Judega Bharat



The essential message of the Bengaluru conclave of 26 political parties: Jeetega INDIA https://t.co/Pqk0vweYYJ

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 18, 2023

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his vast English vocabulary, surprised many on Twitter with a rhyming tweet in Hindi on 'INDIA'. "NDA ki lagegi lanka, bajega ab INDIA ka danka. Jeetega India," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the opposition alliance 'INDIA' with the ruling party posting three short videos on social media portraying the 26-member bloc as ten-headed demon king Ravana. In the short videos posted on Twitter, the BJP sought to portray that a government of multiple coalition partners cannot have farsightedness and the capacity to take decisive action due to differences of opinions among the constituents.

"So far as farsightedness is concerned, one needs to have just two eyes like an eagle, not 20...Country's vision will blur if it has to be with you for five years," the lead character in one of the videos tells the ten-headed person who wanted to use his telescope to see the scenery.

The video concludes with the suggestion: "Ravan ka dahan kiya jaata hai, chayan nahi" (Ravana is burnt, not elected). "By changing name, intention doesn't change," the BJP tweeted, posting the video.

In another video, the BJP sought to convey that people of the country are confused with the opposition parties alliance as it doesn't have any policy, vision and a leader.

"Naam badla, per kya kaam badlenge (Name changed, but will the deeds also change)?" the party asked posting the short video.

"Country's 130 crore people are confused looking at your 'mahathugbandhan' (greater alliance of cheats). What is policy? What is the intent? And, who is the leader?," a mobile shop owner tells the ten-headed person, reacting to which each of the heads claimed himself to be the leader. The video also sought to convey that the country's progress will stall if the people vote for the united opposition in the 2024 elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

