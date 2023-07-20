Parliament Monsoon Session: DMK MP seeks TN Governor's dismissal for 'defying' Constitution

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the Monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday amidst the outrage over the situation in Manipur, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu said that he had given notice for the removal of Tamil Nadu governor for "defying" the Constitution.

"...I have already given a notice to remove the Governor of Tamil Nadu for having defied the Constitution and also over Manipur and other issues. Most important issues will be discussed today, " said Baalu.

In April this year, several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai following his "Bill is dead" remark. Ravi had said that if a Governor witholds assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly, it means the "Bill is Dead."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution, saying that he has the option to give assent or withhold a Bill passed by the Assembly, adding that the latter means that the "Bill is dead".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Governor and alleged that he "escaped" from his duties and did not give assent to 14 bills.

"Governor by escaping from his administrative duties and roles he didn't give assent to 14 documents like bills, Ordinance and act which was introduced by people representatives who were all elected by crores of people," Stalin said in a statement.

Last month Governor RN Ravi dismissed state Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers after he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam.

Raj Bhavan stated that "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of corruption cases including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also said that the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally. Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally."

