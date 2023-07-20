Home Nation

Parliament Monsoon Session: DMK MP seeks TN Governor's dismissal for 'defying' Constitution

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had said that  if a Governor witholds assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly, it means the "Bill is Dead."

Published: 20th July 2023 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - DMK’s TR Baalu speaks in Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the Monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday amidst the outrage over the situation in Manipur, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu said that he had given notice for the removal of Tamil Nadu governor for "defying" the Constitution.

"...I have already given a notice to remove the Governor of Tamil Nadu for having defied the Constitution and also over Manipur and other issues. Most important issues will be discussed today, " said Baalu. 

In April this year, several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai following his "Bill is dead" remark. Ravi had said that if a Governor witholds assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly, it means the "Bill is Dead."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution, saying that he has the option to give assent or withhold a Bill passed by the Assembly, adding that the latter means that the "Bill is dead".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Governor and alleged that he "escaped" from his duties and did not give assent to 14 bills.

"Governor by escaping from his administrative duties and roles he didn't give assent to 14 documents like bills, Ordinance and act which was introduced by people representatives who were all elected by crores of people," Stalin said in a statement.

Last month Governor RN Ravi dismissed state Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers after he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam.

Raj Bhavan stated that "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of corruption cases including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also said that the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally. Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon session of Parliament DMK MP TR Baalu Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp