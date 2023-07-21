Yogi takes a dig at previous govts, says corrupt officials deployed at every level

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Asking new officers set to join the Uttar Pradesh government, CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the previous governments by accusing them of deploying corrupt officials at every level and said that they ate into the state’s system.

The chief minister urged the newly-appointed officers to be ready to fight systemic corruption because it was a major deterrent in path of development. Handing over appointment letters to 700 candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission as a part of ‘Mission Rozgar’ here on Thursday, Yogi told them that they had the responsibility of holding the government offices for 30-35 years during which they would get the adequate opportunity to demonstrate their competence and capability.

A total of 39 deputy collectors and 93 deputy superintendents of police are among the new appointees.

“Put your ego aside and work for the welfare of people as the general public reaches out to the bureaucracy with the complaints related to various government departments,” said the CM.

He suggested the budding bureaucrats to tame arrogance while dealing with people as it would go against them in their career. “If you are posted in a district a deputy collector and refuse to interact with people, it would go against you,” said the CM, while addressing the gathering of new appointees.

While claiming that the recruitment processes in the state were transparent, fair ad clean, CM Yogi appreciated the efforts of UP Public Service Commission saying the process of selection has been free from casteism and nepotism, regionalism, consideration of religious faith and language during the last six years. “Only those who qualify will be selected,” the CM noted.

The CM also reminded the new appointees that as an officer, they would be entrusted with protecting the rights of common citizen. Urging the budding officers to treat the entire state as their family, CM Yogi also advised them to function in such a way that they were remembered even after hanging their boots.

“There are many officers whom no one recognises, but there are some who are remembered long after their superannuation. You will meet the same fate if you will bother the common man. Make no recommendations to any officer-employee. Instead, every employee must treat the entire state as your family,” the chief minister said.

