Gauhati High Court cancels bail of Arunachal hostel warden accused of raping 21 girls

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: ‘Shocked’ that a Special Court in Arunachal Pradesh granted bail to a former warden of a school hostel who allegedly sexually assaulted 21 minors, the Gauhati High Court has taken up a suo moto case for the cancellation of bail.

The accused, Yumken Bagra, allegedly committed the crime between 2019 and 2022 while he was working as the hostel warden of a government residential school at Karo village in Monigong, Shi Yomi district.

The court said the records revealed the victims were all aged less than 15 years when the crime was committed.

“A perusal of the charge-sheet…further reflects that the accused warden forced the children…to watch pornographic movies and repeatedly subjected them to sexual assault. The medical reports of most of the victims corroborate the fact that they were sexually assaulted as marks of violence were noticed on their private parts,” the court, which took up the case suo moto, said.

It said since the offence under Section 376AB of IPC was applied in the case, it was mandatory to ensure the presence of the informant or any person authorized by him at the time of hearing of the bail application but the records revealed the Special Court acted in gross disregard to this mandatory provision.

The Gauhati High Court said the Special Court had granted bail to the accused in an “absolutely casual manner despite observing that the statements of the victims reveal a grave offence having been committed” and without giving due consideration to the objections of the Special Public Prosecutor. “The larger issue which bothers the mind of the Court is regarding the safety of the victims…after the release of the accused on bail…” the court ordered.

“Let notice of the bail cancellation proceedings be issued to the accused…and shall be provided dasti to Mr I Chowdhury, learned Advocate General (AG), Arunachal Pradesh for ensuring service upon the accused through the Officer-in-Charge of the Police Station concerned for the next date of listing,” the court ordered.

