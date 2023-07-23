Chirag rubbishes Uncle Paras' claiming LJP (Ram Vilas) 'not technically part of NDA'

Ramashankar By

PATNA: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that his party was not only a part of NDA but it had even worked out a plan with BJP for Lok Sabha and assembly elections, scheduled in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Chirag's reaction came a day after his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras claimed that LJP (Ram Vilas) was not technically part of the NDA despite the party attending the alliance's meeting held in New Delhi recently. Paras had also asserted that he and his party were one of the older partners of the NDA.

In his maiden visit to Bihar after joining the NDA, Chirag told media persons that a formal announcement about his party joining the NDA had already been made. He said that prior to joining NDA, he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, with whom he prepared a blueprint for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2025 state assembly election.

To a query on union minister Paras contesting from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, Chirag said, “When you are part of an alliance, decisions should be made in accordance with coalition dharma. It is not proper when the constituents of an alliance create disputes."

"I had already said that Paras would make a decision about the alliance when we approach the election. Meanwhile, I met with the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Since my concerns were respected, I joined the NDA," he said.

He said that he had not made any comment against his uncle for the last 2-2.5 years and would not make any comment even now. “I have no personal or family fight. I am not affected by all these issues,” he remarked.

He said that his party didn't join any other alliance even when it walked out of the NDA before 2020 assembly election in Bihar. He also claimed that NDA would win 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, as people were angered against chief minister Nitish Kumar.

