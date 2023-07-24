Home Nation

Flood-hit Gujarat braces for more rains, thousands evacuated   

On Sunday, flood waters seemed to ebb in Junagadh, a day after severe rainfall inundated several low-lying areas of the district.

Personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force rescue people trapped in flood-affected Mocha village in Gujarat on Sunday | ANI

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  With parts of Gujarat still reeling under Saturday’s heavy rainfall, the Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert, warning of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” across various districts of the state on Monday.

On Sunday, flood waters seemed to ebb in Junagadh, a day after severe rainfall inundated several low-lying areas of the district. More than 3,000 people in the district have been shifted to safer places, officials said. Junagadh city, among the worst-hit, received 241 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours on Saturday. Gushing waters swept away dozens of parked vehicles and cattle.

Relief works led by National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were on.
Junagadh district collector Anil Ranavasiya said water has receded in many areas of the city. “Our main focus now is towards cleanliness in the city. Junagadh city has around 600 cleaning staff, and we are getting another 400 from other districts. So, our focus for today is to clean the city so that normalcy is restored,” he said.

Heavy rains across the state have led to the closure of two national highways, 10 state highways, and 300 rural roads. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Yamuna crossed the danger mark in Delhi again on Sunday following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river after heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
A flood alert was issued in parts of Noida as water discharge in Hindon River river increased, officials said. Around 200 people living in five villages along the river have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes, they said. 

