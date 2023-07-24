Home Nation

Gyanvapi row: Mosque committee moves SC challenging HC order

Apart from challenging the ruling, the plea has also sought a stay on all the proceedings before district judge in Varanasi.  

Published: 24th July 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Gyanvapi mosque

A view of the Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo | ANI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Muslim side — Committee of Management, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi —  in the Gyanvapi dispute has approached the Supreme Court against Allahabad High Court’s order, which dismissed their petition challenging the maintainability of the Hindu side’s plea to worship Hindu dieties inside the mosque daily. 

Apart from challenging the ruling, the plea has also sought a stay on all the proceedings before district judge in Varanasi.  The plea will be mentioned on Monday before the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. Although according to the apex court’s website, the case was tentatively listed for July 28, 2023, a request for urgently listing will be made against the backdrop of Varanasi district court directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a detailed scientific survey of the premises, except the sealed ‘wazukhana’ where a ‘shivling’-like structure exists, to determine if the mosque was built over a pre-existing temple. 

It has been argued in the plea that the Hindu side, through their suit before the Varanasi court, is seeking entry into the mosque by any means. Against the backdrop of the ASI’s order, the Masjid Committee has contended that the district court’s recent order is in contempt of the SC ruling of deferring the scientific survey that had to commence from May 22. 

The Allahabad High Court’s order was passed in the revision plea, which was preferred by the Muslim side, which challenged the district court’s ruling that declared the Hindu side’s suit as maintainable.

What the courts said
The Allahabad High Court’s order was passed in the revision plea, which was preferred by the Muslim side which challenged the district court’s ruling that declared the Hindu side’s suit as maintainable. The district court also upheld the contention of Hindus that they had been worshipping Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesh at the disputed site continuously until 1993, when the district administration restricted their entry to a day during Navratra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi Supreme Court Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp