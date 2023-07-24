Gyanvapi row: Mosque committee moves SC challenging HC order

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Muslim side — Committee of Management, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi — in the Gyanvapi dispute has approached the Supreme Court against Allahabad High Court’s order, which dismissed their petition challenging the maintainability of the Hindu side’s plea to worship Hindu dieties inside the mosque daily.

Apart from challenging the ruling, the plea has also sought a stay on all the proceedings before district judge in Varanasi. The plea will be mentioned on Monday before the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. Although according to the apex court’s website, the case was tentatively listed for July 28, 2023, a request for urgently listing will be made against the backdrop of Varanasi district court directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a detailed scientific survey of the premises, except the sealed ‘wazukhana’ where a ‘shivling’-like structure exists, to determine if the mosque was built over a pre-existing temple.

It has been argued in the plea that the Hindu side, through their suit before the Varanasi court, is seeking entry into the mosque by any means. Against the backdrop of the ASI’s order, the Masjid Committee has contended that the district court’s recent order is in contempt of the SC ruling of deferring the scientific survey that had to commence from May 22.

The Allahabad High Court’s order was passed in the revision plea, which was preferred by the Muslim side, which challenged the district court’s ruling that declared the Hindu side’s suit as maintainable.

What the courts said

The Allahabad High Court’s order was passed in the revision plea, which was preferred by the Muslim side which challenged the district court’s ruling that declared the Hindu side’s suit as maintainable. The district court also upheld the contention of Hindus that they had been worshipping Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesh at the disputed site continuously until 1993, when the district administration restricted their entry to a day during Navratra.

