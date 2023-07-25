Home Nation

I think he likes the name 'INDIA': Mamata on PM's comment about opposition alliance 

Mamata Banerjee said the more the BJP talks ill about the opposition coalition, the more they will prove their liking for it.

Published: 25th July 2023 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata_ Banerjee_TMC

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLAKTA: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment about the opposition coalition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she thinks likes the name 'INDIA'.

Speaking to reporters after a brief meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan, Banerjee said the more the BJP talks ill about the opposition coalition, the more they will prove their liking for it.

"Thanks to our prime minister. I think he likes the 'INDIA' name. Like common people, he has also accepted it. The more they talk bad about the name, the more they will prove their liking for it," she said.

Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties formed the INDIA grouping to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA.

READ MORE: Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP PM Modi INDIA alliance Opposition alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp