I think he likes the name 'INDIA': Mamata on PM's comment about opposition alliance 

By PTI

KOLAKTA: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment about the opposition coalition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she thinks likes the name 'INDIA'.

Speaking to reporters after a brief meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan, Banerjee said the more the BJP talks ill about the opposition coalition, the more they will prove their liking for it.

"Thanks to our prime minister. I think he likes the 'INDIA' name. Like common people, he has also accepted it. The more they talk bad about the name, the more they will prove their liking for it," she said.

Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties formed the INDIA grouping to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA.

