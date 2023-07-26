As Khaned hill in Himachal's Kullu gets ‘hollow,’ fear of sinking grips town

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fear has gripped scores of residents in the tourist hub of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh following cracks in the Khaned hill after days of heavy rains, threatening at least 150 houses in Inner Akhara Bazar and the nearby Math area.

The residents also fear landslides as the hill is “sinking.” Rajiv Sharma, a local resident, said a part of the problem is also due to the lack of a proper drainage system, resulting in the imminent danger to Akhara Bazar and Math.

“Drains are overflowing – as they do in every rainy season. Soil has become loose as rains too have made the hill weak. A part of the hill was washed away recently as the newly erected crate walls developed cracks. Lately, slush and debris entered many houses,’’ said Sharma.

“We have earlier given representations to the local administration, which fixed the sewerage system, but the drainage is yet to be set right,” he said.

Another resident said the hill has turned hollow at certain places. “If there was a major landslide due to rains, many houses would be badly affected. The pathway to our houses has already been damaged. The rocks frequently roll down, making it risky for the pedestrians,’’ said the resident.

Sources said construction work has only intensified around the hill since 2015, causing frequent landslides and damage to properties.

Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Ashutosh Garg said, “We have asked the municipality to construct a crate wall as a temporary measure. Once the monsoon is over, we will take up remedial measures.’’

Meanwhile, the Bhuntar-Gadsa road was damaged at several points after a cloudburst on Tuesday morning. The power supply snapped after excessive rains.

A flash flood in Panchnala destroyed five houses, while 15 houses were damaged partially in the Garsa Valley. Two bridges were also washed away by the flooded rivulet but no loss of life was reported. A team from the Kullu district administration rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The road leading to the valley has also been damaged by the flooded Panchnala. When villagers heard a heavy sound of gushing water, they rushed to safety on the hillside in the area.

Following the water overflow due to the jamming of a gate of the Malana Dam, the Kullu district administration had on Monday asked the locals living on the banks of Parvati river to stay vigilant. “We have alerted the people living in villages on the banks of the river that they would be evacuated in case of a breach in Malana Dam 2. So far, the situation is not serious as only 30 cusecs of water is overflowing.

The Malana Dam-1 below stream can hold water for some time in case of a breach, allowing evacuation,’’ said Garg.

As per the state emergency response centre, 164 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents and it has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,269 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

