"No confusion over cabinet expansion in Bihar": CM Nitish Kumar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid speculation over an early cabinet expansion in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that there is no problem or confusion with the cabinet expansion, and it would be done when the right time comes.

Nitish told media persons that the vacant posts in the state cabinet would be filled at the appropriate time, contending there was no problem in it. Nitish Kumar said that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav would inform the media about it.

Media keeps speculating on such matters, he added.

There has been speculation over the cabinet expansion for some time but there is apparently lack of consensus among party leaders over the names of leaders to be inducted into the cabinet.Two legislators each from RJD and Congress are expected to be the newest addition to the cabinet.

Congress have been demanding more seats in the state cabinet. During the meeting of Opposition parties held in the state capital on June 23, Rahul Gandhi had taken up the matter of cabinet expansion with Nitish and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Earlier, two minsters from RJD quota, Sudhakar Singh and Kartik Kumar had resigned from their posts due to various reasons.

Sources claimed that another reason for the delay in the cabinet expansion is that Nitish did not want any tainted leaders in his cabinet. “Cabinet will be expanded anytime”, a senior JD(U) minister told this reporter. At present, there are 31 ministers in Nitish cabinet. The highest number of strength of cabinet may be 36. So there is scope for induction of five ministers in cabinet. The total strength of Bihar legislative assembly is 243.

