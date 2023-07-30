Home Nation

Nine-year-old boy injured in crude bomb explosion in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

The boy's right hand was injured in the explosion.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A nine-year-old boy was injured in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The boy, a class 4 student was injured in Basirhat block 2 when he mistook a crude bomb lying in the field close to his house to be a ball and touched it, they said.

He was rushed to a local hospital in Basirhat but as his condition deteriorated he was referred to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Police said that on receiving information about the blast, a team rushed to the spot and is carrying out an investigation.

The boy's right hand was injured in the explosion, doctors said.

