Nine-year-old boy injured in crude bomb explosion in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district
The boy's right hand was injured in the explosion.
Published: 30th July 2023 01:57 PM | Last Updated: 30th July 2023 02:17 PM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: A nine-year-old boy was injured in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.
The boy, a class 4 student was injured in Basirhat block 2 when he mistook a crude bomb lying in the field close to his house to be a ball and touched it, they said.
He was rushed to a local hospital in Basirhat but as his condition deteriorated he was referred to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Police said that on receiving information about the blast, a team rushed to the spot and is carrying out an investigation.
The boy's right hand was injured in the explosion, doctors said.