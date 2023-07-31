India's semiconductor mission aims to meet global demand, says EAM Jaishankar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday asserted that India’s semiconductor mission is not just about meeting domestic requirements, but also contributing to a global demand for trusted manufacturing.

Addressing the Semicon India Conference 2023 held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar virtually, Jaishankar told top executives of leading global semiconductor firms that an India-Japan pact on cooperation on the semiconductor supply chain was finalised this month. He said a similar agreement was signed with the US in March.

The minister noted that the depiction of a “chip war” may be somewhat overstated, but it has more than a fundamental kernel of truth. “Our semiconductor mission is not just about meeting domestic requirements. It is also about contributing to the global demand for trusted manufacturing. It is truly a powerful case for Make in India and Make for the World,” the minister said.

He also highlighted India’s growing cooperation in the critical technology domain with the US and mentioned the MoU on the semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership that was firmed up during US Commerce Secretary Gina M Raimondo’s visit to New Delhi in March.

“It sought to establish a collaborative mechanism that would represent a productive intersection of America’s CHIPS and Science Act and India’s semiconductor mission,” he said, adding that cooperation in semiconductors was in focus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month.

“Three US firms — Micron Technology, Lam Research and Applied Materials — made specific commitments that have been the subject of your deliberations as well,” he said, adding that India’s entry as the latest member of the ‘Minerals Security Partnership’ is noteworthy, given the importance of diversifying and securing supply chains in that area now.

“India is signing the Artemis Accords and promoting stronger ISRO-NASA collaboration. It is visible also in the creation of a joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism,” Jaishankar said, emphasising that the Innovation Handshake between Indian entities and the National Science Foundation holds much promise.

