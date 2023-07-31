Mumbai Diary: Shinde’s time up? BJP mulls change of guard

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Cong MLAs meet Kharge, seek new Oppn leader

A Congress delegation of MLAs, led by Sangaram Thopate, recently met party president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to pick any party MLA as the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. The post has fallen vacant after Ajit Pawar split NCP. Kharge, in the meeting, came down heavily on MLAs over their working under the shadow of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and consulting him for Congress matters. He expressed displeasure over those MLAs who are influenced by the NCP chief. He told them this is the right time to emerge as the single largest political force in Maharashtra and not continue to play second fiddle to anyone.

Shinde’s time up? BJP mulls change of guard

After a recent meeting with PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde is a changed man if sources around him are to be believed. In the recent business advisory meeting, he did not say even a single word. The meet was handled by his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. BJP brass has conveyed to Shinde that he has done well by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray government. However, pre-poll surveys reveal the going may get tough for BJP with Shinde as the leader of the BJP-Sena bloc. These findings have necessitated a change of guard.

NCP netas’ hopes up after grants to Ajit camp

Maharashtra government has approved the Rs 41,000-crore supplementary demands for grants given to the newly-merged Ajit Pawar faction to be used by its MLAs and ministers for the development of their respective constituencies. Now, some NCP MLAs who had earlier refused to helm the finance ministry has asked the new finance minister to allocate enough funds for their own constituencies. NCP minister Anil Patil in supplementary demands had been given `25 crore while former minister and NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane was given Rs 450 crore. Therefore, more MLAs received more funds than the ministers in supplementary demands.

