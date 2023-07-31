West Bengal assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur, amid opposition by the BJP.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House in the second half of the assembly session.

Speaking on the motion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the role of the BJP and the Union government in tackling the situation in the strife-torn state.

"The Prime Minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a matter of shame that the PM can go on foreign trips, but can't go to Manipur," she said.

Banerjee said, "If the Prime Minister is unable to restore peace in Manipur, then let us (INDIA) be allowed to restore peace."

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The discussion is illegal as the matter is sub-judice."

"We will move court against this illegal decision to allow discussion on Manipur. This is against the ethos of federal structure," he said.

The BJP, which participated in the discussion, staged a walkout after the chief minister's speech.

