After 3 blasts, security tightened at Golden Temple

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Following a security scare after three low-intensity blasts rocked the area around the Golden Temple, 50 high-resolution CCTVs are being installed at the galliara around the complex and Heritage Street by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). It has been decided to install scanners at all the entrances to secure devotees and visitors.

In another first, dedicated women personnel have been deployed to check the ladies. In addition, a giant LED screen has been set up that will flash multi-lingual ‘dos and don’ts’, besides the significance of the shrine and the maryada (tenets) that have to be observed in the complex.

“This step has been taken after the recent low-intensity blasts around the golden temple,’’ said an SGPC official. Now, at all the entry points of the temple, the task force of the SGPC is frisking devotees who enter the temple complex to pay their obeisance, with men being checked randomly. They are also checking all bags being carried inside, said sources.

Sources added that in its executive meeting some time back, the SGPC decided to install body and luggage scanners at all the entrances of the Golden Temple. However, it would be ensured that devotees don’t get inconvenienced.

Sources said that the intelligence network has been also strengthened in collaboration with the police to

ensure a robust security apparatus. The first explosion near the Golden Temple occurred on May 6, and the second on May 8. The third blast took place on May 11. Five people were held following the same, with the police claiming that the case stood solved.

Taking no chances

Footfall in Golden Temple

1.25 lakh devotees visit daily

2.50 lakh devotees visit on weekends

4 to 5 lakh on Gurupurabs

Keeping in view the Operation Bluestar Anniversary week also known as Ghallughara week, Punjab Police have beefed up the security across the state to ensure peaceful observance of this week. Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that as many as 110 flag marches were conducted yesterday covering 192 sensitive areas in all the 28 districts.

A radical Sikh organization Dal Khalsa has given a call for Amritsar bandh on June 6 to mark the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar by putting up hoardings and posters across the city. Its volunteers distributed pamphlets to seek their support for the bandh.

In May this year, two minor blasts occurred within 30 hours near Golden Temple. Both the blasts caused minor injuries to one person each and took place on Heritage street – an 800-metre walkway from the Town Hall to the Darbar Sahib.

