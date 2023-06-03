Home Nation

Odisha train crash: No death, injury from Bengaluru-Howrah reserved coaches, few in GS coach wounded

The overturned GS and SLRD (Brake Van) coaches are still being restored and rescue works are on.

Published: 03rd June 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Horrific train crash in Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Following the horrific train crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Railway officials here on Saturday said as per the latest information available, no one from the reserved coaches got injured or died, while few passengers from the General Seating (GS) coach had some injuries.

The overturned GS and SLRD (Brake Van) coaches are still being restored and rescue works are on, they said.

At least 238 people have been killed and over 900 injured in the crash in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Officials of the South Western Railways (SWR) here said 994 reserved and around 300 unreserved passengers are estimated to have boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVB) in the city.

It is learnt that 2 GS coaches and Brake Van of the express train that left SMVB derailed, they said, "As they were unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain the identity of passengers. In reserved coaches, details of passengers including contact numbers are available in the database as they are registered during the reservation of tickets."

Upon receipt of more updates, more details would be shared with the public, they added. According to an update available from Balasore, officials said the unaffected portion of the train with passengers has left towards its destination — Howrah.

"The unaffected portion of Tr.No. 12864 (engine plus 20 coaches) on being given fit to run with a speed restriction of 10 kmph at 00.58 hrs. and the rake arrived at Balasore at 03.42 hrs," the update said.

After detaching the damaged coach from the rake at Balasore, the remaining 19 coaches with passengers onboard left Balasore at 05.08 am and continued its onward journey towards Howrah, the express train's destination, with a speed restriction of 40 kmph, the update further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian RailwaysOdisha train accidentBalasore Train Accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp