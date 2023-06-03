Odisha triple train crash: Several trains cancelled, diverted; Checklist

By ANI

BALASORE: Several trains have been cancelled while many were diverted following a major accident in Odisha's Balasore where three trains collided claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900.

Cancelled trains:

Tirupati-Howrah (20890)

SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya (12551)

SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah (12864)

SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur (12253)

Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru (12863)

Howrah-Chennai Central (12839)

Howrah-Secunderabad (12703)

Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru (12245)

Shalimar-Hyderabad (18045)

SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati (12509)

Chennai Central-Shalimar (12842)

Kanniyakumari-Howrah (1266)

Bhadrak - Howrah Express(18044)

Balasore -Bhubaneswar special from Balasore (08411)

Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both directions(08415/08416)

Puri-Patna special from Puri(08439)

Due to the unfortunate accident in Kharagpur Division, SE Railway the following trains are cancelled/diverted. pic.twitter.com/wZKDTXwnai June 2, 2023

Diverted trains:

Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (12246)

Bangalore -Agartala Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda. (12503)

Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (12864)

Vascoda Gama-Shalimar from Vasco da Gama on June 2, 2023, will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda. (18048)

Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express from Silghat Town on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack. (15630)

Agartala - Secunderabad special from Agartala on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack. (07029)

Tiruchchirappalli -HWH Howrah Express from Tiruchchirappalli on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda. (12664)

Silghat-Tambram Express, a journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will run on a diverted route via Asansol-Chandil- Rourkela - Jharsuguda -Sambalpur City- Angul-Cuttack. (15630)

Agartala-Secunderabad Express, a journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will run on a diverted route via Bhattanagar - Kharagpur - Tatanagar -Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City- Angul-Cuttack. (07029)

Jaleswar- Puri Special, a journey commencing on June 3, 2023, will be short originated from Bhadrak. (08415)

Secunderabad- Howrah Falaknuma Express, journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will be short-terminated at Bhubaneswar. (12704)

Rescheduled trains:

Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 03.06.2023 to be rescheduled for 3 hours. (18046)

Partially cancelled trains:

Secunderabad- Howrah Express from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run up to Cuttack and will remain cancelled from Cuttack to Howrah.(12704)

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derail and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.

#WATCH | Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw… pic.twitter.com/yfCecv0FxB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

The Odisha government issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

BALASORE: Several trains have been cancelled while many were diverted following a major accident in Odisha's Balasore where three trains collided claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900. Cancelled trains: Tirupati-Howrah (20890) SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya (12551) SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah (12864) SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur (12253) Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru (12863) Howrah-Chennai Central (12839) Howrah-Secunderabad (12703) Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru (12245) Shalimar-Hyderabad (18045) SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati (12509) Chennai Central-Shalimar (12842) Kanniyakumari-Howrah (1266) Bhadrak - Howrah Express(18044) Balasore -Bhubaneswar special from Balasore (08411) Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both directions(08415/08416) Puri-Patna special from Puri(08439) Due to the unfortunate accident in Kharagpur Division, SE Railway the following trains are cancelled/diverted. pic.twitter.com/wZKDTXwnaigoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) June 2, 2023 Diverted trains: Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (12246) Bangalore -Agartala Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda. (12503) Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (12864) Vascoda Gama-Shalimar from Vasco da Gama on June 2, 2023, will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda. (18048) Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express from Silghat Town on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack. (15630) Agartala - Secunderabad special from Agartala on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack. (07029) Tiruchchirappalli -HWH Howrah Express from Tiruchchirappalli on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda. (12664) Silghat-Tambram Express, a journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will run on a diverted route via Asansol-Chandil- Rourkela - Jharsuguda -Sambalpur City- Angul-Cuttack. (15630) Agartala-Secunderabad Express, a journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will run on a diverted route via Bhattanagar - Kharagpur - Tatanagar -Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City- Angul-Cuttack. (07029) Jaleswar- Puri Special, a journey commencing on June 3, 2023, will be short originated from Bhadrak. (08415) Secunderabad- Howrah Falaknuma Express, journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will be short-terminated at Bhubaneswar. (12704) Rescheduled trains: Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 03.06.2023 to be rescheduled for 3 hours. (18046) Partially cancelled trains: Secunderabad- Howrah Express from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run up to Cuttack and will remain cancelled from Cuttack to Howrah.(12704) "As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said. Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derail and hit the stationary goods train on the third track. #WATCH | Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw… pic.twitter.com/yfCecv0FxB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023 According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. The Odisha government issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).