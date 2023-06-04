Govt sets up three-member panel to probe Manipur violence

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set up a three-member Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to conduct a probe into the incidents of violence in Manipur since the first week of May, which has killed at least 100 people and left thousands homeless.

The panel, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, will specifically examine the triggers of the May 3 violence that sparked the ethnic conflict still raging in the state. The commission will try to determine if there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of authorities and if the measures taken to prevent the outbreak of violence were sufficient.

Other members of the Imphal-headquartered commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar. The commission must submit its report to the Centre as soon as possible, and no later than six months from the date of its first sitting. If it deems fit, it can make interim reports to the Centre before the said date.

Meanwhile, violence continued in the state with suspected Kuki militants torching nearly 100 abandoned houses, including that of a Congress MLA, in the wee hours of Sunday. The state has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic violence first broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state between May 29 and June 1, during which he held talks with representatives of all segments of the Manipur society. Shah said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the Centre’s top priority and had instructed officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb the peace.

