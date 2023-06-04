Home Nation

Odisha train crash: CM Naveen Patnaik briefs PM on latest situation, announces ex-gratia

The Chief Minister assured that all possible steps are being taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals in Odisha.

Published: 04th June 2023 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visit the site after the train crash (Photo | PTI)

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visit the site after the train crash (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest situation of the train mishap at Bahanaga in Balasore district particularly on the treatment of the accident victims.

The Chief Minister assured that all possible steps are being taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals in Odisha. "The doctors, medical students are doing their best they can to save lives", he said.

Stating that the Odisha government follows a policy that underlines ‘every life is precious’, CM said that the state government is leaving no stones unturned to save lives. The officials are relentlessly working for the rescue operation, shifting injured passengers to the hospitals and making arrangements for their treatment.

Giving details about the latest situation, the CM said that as many as 1175 injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals, out of which 793 have been discharged. Most of the injured patients are in stable condition, he said and added that 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals.

The PM thanked the CM and Odisha government for their prompt action during the crisis. He also praised the people of Odisha for their timely support. "The Centre is ready to provide any kind of assistance if required", said the PM. 

The CM also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for seriously injured passengers. The assistance will be given from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). This ex-gratia assistance is applicable to the victims of Odisha only.

The CM has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured. In view of the disruption of normal train service to Kolkata and keeping in view the greater benefit of the commuters, the CM has also announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Sunday.

The entire cost will be met by CMRF. This arrangement will continue till the restoration of normal train service in Balasore route. Around 50 buses provide transport service to Kolkata daily from the above three cities of Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train accident Balasore train accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp