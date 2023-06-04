Odisha train crash: Special train arranged for victims of Coromandel Express mishap reaches Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Survivors of the Coromandel Express train crash in Odisha reached Purachi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai around 4.40 am, on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government had arranged for special train No: 13671(Bhadrak special) for the victims of the tragic train mishap in Odisha's Balasore district.

Around 137 people reached Chennai and from there, they boarded trains to other states to reach their destination.

The medical team on high alert as 250 survivors of Coromandel train crash are on their way from Bhadrak to Chennai. (Photo | P. Ravikumar/ Express)

The government also kept rescue teams ready to receive the passengers. Around 20 advanced life-saving 108 ambulances also had kept ready to transport passengers to hospitals who needed medical care.

According to officials, eight people with various injuries were shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where a special ward was opened for these passengers.

The accident involved the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. As of now, the accident has claimed the lives of 238 persons and left nearly 900 injured with ongoing rescue operations. Among the deceased, 35 are expected to be from Tamil Nadu.

