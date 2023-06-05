Three killed by militants in strife-torn Manipur, security forces destroy two camps

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In strife-torn Manipur, three persons were killed while three others were injured on Monday.

Official sources said the incident occurred at Phayeng in Imphal West district when suspected Kuki militants opened fire. One person was killed here on May 28 in a similar attack.

In another incident on Sunday, a mob reportedly killed three persons travelling in two vehicles, including an ambulance, at Iroisemba in Imphal West district. The report could not be officially confirmed.

The violence has more or less subsided everywhere except Imphal West and Kakching districts.

In the past two days, combined teams of Manipur police commandos and Border Security Force destroyed two camps of Kuki militants near Sugnu and Serou in Kakching district after fierce gunfights and drove away the rebels, official sources said.

There have been some incidents in the two places since May 28 when the militants came down the hills, torched houses and opened fire on villagers. Some people had lost their lives.

Meanwhile, some Kuki groups lifted the blockade on National Highway 2, which enters Manipur from Nagaland, for seven days in response to Union home minister Amit Shah’s call but with a rider that vehicles carrying essential commodities and medicines should be escorted by central forces.

According to local media reports on Monday, a mob attacked the houses of two tribal leaders in protest against the withdrawal of the blockade.

Shah has invited all 10 Naga MLAs in the state, including three from the BJP, to Delhi for a meeting. It is likely to take place on Tuesday. The Nagas have remained neutral in the conflict between Meiteis and Kukis.

Two persons filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the indefinite suspension of internet services in Manipur since May 3 when violence first broke out after a tribal solidarity march against the move to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the majority Meitei community.

The petitioners, Chongtham Victor Singh, who is a lawyer, and businessman Mayengbam James, argued that the ban on internet continued despite the de-escalation of the situation.

