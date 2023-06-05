Tiger territorial battles intensify  in U’khand; 5th death in a month

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The tigers of Uttarakhand seem to be engaged in the recent past. After the recent death in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, a tiger and a cub died during a conflict in Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

The sudden increase in conflict among tigers has resulted in the death of five of them in the last one month due to a battle for supremacy in the forest.

Speaking to this daily, Director Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Saket Badola told, “On Saturday, the staff of Lalukhala Beat during patrolling noticed the bodies of an adult female leopard and its cub (male) lying there. After this, the forest department, WWF and veterinary officials were called to the spot.”

According to the forest department, “The search for another leopard cub who ran into the bushes after seeing this conflict continues”.

Director Badola told, “When the bodies of both were examined, it was found that their organs were safe. Looking at the place around them, it was found that there are traces of the tiger’s paws here. After it was confirmed that the two were not hunted by any poacher, but were killed by the tiger in the conflict.”

After the post-mortem, both bodies were burnt as per the rules. An investigation conducted by the forest department has revealed, “There has been a conflict between a leopard and a tiger in Rajaji Tiger

Reserve. Here the tiger killed the adult female leopard and its cub.

On Friday, the carcass of a tiger was found in the Kalagarh range of Corbett. According to experts, the cause of death is a conflict between them. On May 5, the carcass of another tiger was found at the same place. It was feared that there was a conflict between these two tigers, due to which both of them died alternately. Similarly, the carcass of a leopard has also been found in Gangolihat. The villagers had seen this leopard fighting with another leopard

Not hunted by poachers, says park official



Director of Rajaji National Park Saket Badola said, “When the bodies were examined, it was found that their organs were safe. Looking at the place around them, it was found that there are traces of the tiger’s paws here. After it was confirmed that the two were not hunted by any poacher, but were killed by the tiger in the conflict. After the post-mortem, bodies were burnt as per the rules.

