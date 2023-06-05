Home Nation

Two dead, 35 injured as bus overturns in MP

The deceased have been identified as artist Aman and bus driver Karan Yadav, police said, adding their age is yet to be ascertained.

Published: 05th June 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHIVPURI: Two persons were killed and 35 others injured when their bus overturned after a truck hit it in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The bus was carrying students, all artists belonging to Narmadapuram division, who were on their way to Agar town from Gwalior after performing the 'Laxman Leela' play as part of the Vanvasi Leela programme, Shivpuri rural police station in-charge Vikas Yadav said.

The accident took place at around 5 am near a factory on the outskirts of Shivpuri, he said.

Prima facie, it appears the speeding truck hit the bus from the side after one of the tyres of the truck suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as artist Aman and bus driver Karan Yadav, police said, adding their age is yet to be ascertained.

The injured students were rushed to the district hospital for treatment, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivpuri bus accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp