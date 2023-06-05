Two killed, two injured in Assam after gunmen fire at them from Arunachal Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two persons were killed while two others were injured in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday when unidentified gunmen fired at them, allegedly from Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Panbari near the interstate border when the victims were planting trees and saplings. The deceased were identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi.

When reports last came in, the situation in Dhemaji was tense. The locals protested the killings and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

“I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured,” Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

He updated the death toll in another tweet where he wrote, “Very sad to share that Monitu Gogoi has succumbed to his injuries.”

Director general of police GP Singh said senior police officials were at the site and efforts were on to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police would probe the case and take action against the culprits.

“We have not yet been able to demarcate the (interstate) boundary in different areas of Dhemaji district. The neighbouring state does not attack us but some people there do it for the greed of land,” Sarma said.

His Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu assured that the culprits would not be spared.

“It is an unfortunate incident. As soon as I heard it, I called up our local MLA and the DC (Deputy Commissioner) and instructed them to visit the site and talk to people,” Khandu said.

He said he had also directed the chief secretary to be in touch with the Assam government. He said both governments would try to ensure that the incident does not flare up.

“We (both states) formed committees and by and large, resolved everything. The committees were given additional six months to demarcate the border wherever it was not demarcated. We said if there are issues, they should report it to their respective DCs but sadly, this incident occurred. We will investigate it and punish the culprits,” Khandu further said.

Sarma and Khandu had on April 20 signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards resolving the 50-year-old border disputes of the two states.

