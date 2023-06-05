Will decimate BJP in all polls: Rahul Gandhi in US

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following Karnataka, the Congress party will decimate the BJP in Telangana and all other state polls, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing an event in the United States of America.

Gandhi, who is on a three-city tour in the US, said, “We have shown in Karnataka that we can decimate the BJP. We did not defeat them, we decimated them. We smashed them in Karnataka”.

The former Congress president’s comments came at a time when Opposition parties are making efforts to stitch up an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 elections. However, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana does not share a warm relationship with Congress, its main contender in the state.

“I want you to know that we are going to decimate them in Telangana next. It will be hard to find the BJP in Telangana after this election,” he said. The assembly election in Telangana is slated for the end of this year. He also exuded confidence that Congress will win elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh also. Victory in the upcoming state polls will be repeated in the 2024 general elections also, said Gandhi.

