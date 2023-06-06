Fuel emissions reduced to 9.4% : NHAI sustainability report

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its first-ever report on ‘Sustainability’, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claimed that direct emission was reduced from 18.44 per cent to 9.49 per cent due to less fuel consumption in three years between 2019-20 and 2021-22.

With over 97 per cent penetration, Electronic Toll Collection through FASTag has also contributed to reducing carbon footprint, stated a statement of the Ministry of road transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday.

The Sustainability Report underlines the effectiveness of various efforts made by NHAI for environment and energy conservation. NHAI continues to work towards reducing indirect emissions as well, by transiting towards clean and green energy sources, said the ministry. Apart from this, NHAI has been using recycled materials for national highway construction. Use of fly-ash and plastic waste in construction has increased over the last three years, the report stated.

“NHAI has been encouraging use of Recycled Asphalt (RAP) and Recycled Aggregates (RA) in the national highway construction. More than 100 wildlife crossings were created in three years across 20 states as a measure for wildlife protection and conservation and to reduce man animal conflict,” read the report.

The ministry further informed that over the years, NHAI has been undertaking plantation drives to develop eco-friendly national highways and there has been a significant increase in the number of saplings planted from 2016-17 till 2021-22. Around 2.74 crore saplings were planted till 2021-22 to offset direct emissions from the vehicles, it said.

The report was recently released by the union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Union. NHAI has partnered with different stakeholders such as State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), self help groups, CSR partners and NGOs to collaboratively organise plantation drives.

In July 2022, NHAI organized a nationwide plantation drive and planted around 1.1 lakh plants in a single day through simultaneous plantations at 114 identified locations across the country. In addition to sustainable development, the report also highlights NHAI’s commitment to create inclusive and responsible work practices. Over the last three years, women employment and employment of marginalized communities at NHAI has increased.

