Home Nation

Violence unabated in Manipur, 3 killed

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Published: 06th June 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In strife-torn Manipur, three persons were killed while three others were injured on Monday. Official sources said the incident occurred at Phayeng in Imphal West district when suspected Kuki militants opened fire. One person was killed there on May 28 in a similar attack. In another incident on Sunday, a mob reportedly killed three persons travelling in two vehicles, including an ambulance, at Iroisemba in Imphal West district. The report could not be officially confirmed.

The violence has more or less subsided everywhere, except Imphal West and Kakching districts. In the past two days, combined teams of Manipur Police commandos and Border Security Force destroyed two camps of Kuki militants near Sugnu and Serou in Kakching district after fierce gunfights and drove away the rebels, official sources said. There have been some incidents in the two places since May 28 when militants came down the hills, torched houses and opened fire on villagers. Some people had lost their lives.

Meanwhile, some Kuki groups lifted the blockade on National Highway-II, which enters Manipur from Nagaland, for seven days in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call but with a rider that vehicles carrying essential commodities and medicines should be escorted by Central forces.

According to local media reports on Monday, a mob attacked the houses of two tribal leaders in protest against the withdrawal of the blockade. Shah has invited the state’s all 10 Naga MLAs, including three from BJP, to Delhi for a meeting. It is likely to take place on Tuesday. The Nagas have remained neutral in the conflict between Meiteis and Kukis.

At least 98 people have died and over 300 are injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur  that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to bring back peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit ShahMeiteiManipur violenceKukis
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp