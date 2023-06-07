MP: Efforts to rescue girl from borewell continue for second day; Army joins operation 

By PTI

BHOPAL: More than 24 hours after a girl, aged around two-and-a-half-years, fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, efforts to rescue her still on with the task became more difficult as she slipped further down and stuck at a depth of nearly 100 feet, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The girl fell into the 300-feet deep borewell in a field at Mungavali village on Tuesday afternoon.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "The girl named Srishti fell into the borewell around 1 pm on Tuesday and since then efforts were on to rescue her. She was initially stuck at a depth of about 40 feet in the borewell, but due to vibrations caused by the machines engaged in her rescue operation, she slipped further down to about 100 feet, making the task more difficult."

"We have called an Army team for the rescue operation, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) have already been working to rescue the girl," he said.

#WATCH | Operation continues in Mungaoli village of Sehore district to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/gZd6TPwKDx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023

Efforts were on to bring out the girl safely, the CM added.

Meanwhile, district administration officials said oxygen is being supplied to the girl in the borewell through a pipe.

Nearly 12 JCB and Poclain machines are currently engaged in the rescue operation.

An Army team has also reached the spot and joined the rescue operation, official sources said.

CM Chouhan and a team of officials are also in touch with the district authorities to supervise the rescue operation, they said.

State Home Minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said the presence of hard rocks is creating an obstruction in carrying out the rescue operation.

