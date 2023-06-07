Home Nation

MP: Efforts to rescue girl from borewell continue for second day; Army joins operation 

The girl fell into the 300-feet deep borewell in a field at Mungavali village on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 07th June 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Borewell

For representational purposes (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: More than 24 hours after a girl, aged around two-and-a-half-years, fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, efforts to rescue her still on with the task became more difficult as she slipped further down and stuck at a depth of nearly 100 feet, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The girl fell into the 300-feet deep borewell in a field at Mungavali village on Tuesday afternoon.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "The girl named Srishti fell into the borewell around 1 pm on Tuesday and since then efforts were on to rescue her. She was initially stuck at a depth of about 40 feet in the borewell, but due to vibrations caused by the machines engaged in her rescue operation, she slipped further down to about 100 feet, making the task more difficult."

"We have called an Army team for the rescue operation, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) have already been working to rescue the girl," he said.

Efforts were on to bring out the girl safely, the CM added.

Meanwhile, district administration officials said oxygen is being supplied to the girl in the borewell through a pipe.

Nearly 12 JCB and Poclain machines are currently engaged in the rescue operation.

An Army team has also reached the spot and joined the rescue operation, official sources said.

CM Chouhan and a team of officials are also in touch with the district authorities to supervise the rescue operation, they said.

State Home Minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said the presence of hard rocks is creating an obstruction in carrying out the rescue operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Borewell accidentMadhya Pradhesh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp