Home Nation

Siblings aged 3 and 5 charred to death in Agra as roof of house catches fire

The mother of the children sustained burns while trying to save the children and fainted later.

Published: 07th June 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

AGRA: Two sisters were burned to death after the thatched roof of their house caught fire due to a short circuit in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 12 pm when the two girls -- Kanak (3) and Veenesh (5) -- and their six-month-old younger brother Alok were asleep in their house at Karhaki village in the Kheragarh block of this district, Sunil Kumar, in-charge at the Basai Jagner police station said.

"The children were sleeping on the first floor of the house, whose roof was made of husk and caught fire due to a short circuit," Kumar said.

The children's father was not at home when the blaze broke out, while the couple's two other children were playing outside. Their mother was on the ground floor. She suffered burns while trying to save the children and later fainted, Kumar said.

As the fire erupted, the neighbours rushed to help and somehow rescued Alok, but could not save his sisters, he added.

The six-month-old child and his mother are being treated at a government hospital in Agra, the police said.

The bodies of the two girls have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
siblings Fire Agra
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp