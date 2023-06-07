Siblings aged 3 and 5 charred to death in Agra as roof of house catches fire

By PTI

AGRA: Two sisters were burned to death after the thatched roof of their house caught fire due to a short circuit in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 12 pm when the two girls -- Kanak (3) and Veenesh (5) -- and their six-month-old younger brother Alok were asleep in their house at Karhaki village in the Kheragarh block of this district, Sunil Kumar, in-charge at the Basai Jagner police station said.

"The children were sleeping on the first floor of the house, whose roof was made of husk and caught fire due to a short circuit," Kumar said.

The children's father was not at home when the blaze broke out, while the couple's two other children were playing outside. Their mother was on the ground floor. She suffered burns while trying to save the children and later fainted, Kumar said.

As the fire erupted, the neighbours rushed to help and somehow rescued Alok, but could not save his sisters, he added.

The six-month-old child and his mother are being treated at a government hospital in Agra, the police said.

The bodies of the two girls have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

