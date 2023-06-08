Home Nation

NCPCR seeks inquiry against gaming platform for alleged religious conversion

The commission requested for an inquiry to be initiated against Fortnite and Discord, and an action-taken report on the matter.

Published: 08th June 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The commission attached a copy of the complaint with the letter. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an inquiry by the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry against the online gaming platform Fortnite and instant messaging social platform "Discord" for their alleged involvement in the religious conversion of a minor boy.

In a letter to the Meity secretary, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said it has come across a news report stating "a caretaker of a mosque in Ghaziabad and a man from Mumbai were involved in religious conversion of a minor boy through an online gaming platform Fortnite".

"The minor boy was lured into conversation through the said gaming platform, Fortnite and then brainwashed into religious conversion over another social platform, Discord," the NCPCR alleged.

The commission requested for an inquiry to be initiated against Fortnite and Discord, and an action-taken report on the matter.

