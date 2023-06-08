Zomato in a soup over new 'Kachra' campaign, takes down ad after being called out for casteism

By Online Desk

Food delivery app Zomato came up with an advertisement 'Kachra Bhi Khelega' for World Environment Day on June 5. Although the supposed intent of the campaign was to spread awareness about recycling, it has drawn backlash for being casteist and insensitive.

The ad featured Aditya Lakhia, who played the character 'Kachra' in the 2001 Aamir Khan starrer 'Lagaan' as a metaphor to represent kachra or garbage. In the film, he is a marginalised polio-affected Dalit man who is ostracised from his village due to his caste status. Throughout the film, his real name is not revealed and other characters use the casteist slur 'Kachra' to refer to him. Later, in the course of the film, he is included in the cricket team by Aamir Khan's character Bhuvan despite opposition from other team members. He eventually helps the team win against the British players.

Taking to Twitter, notable filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan of 'Masaan' fame said, "#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!"

#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive! https://t.co/xWUpDatUvD — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 8, 2023

The food company in its now-deleted ad on YouTube claimed it has "recycled 20 million kg of plastic kachra so far."

"Last time when kachra played, India won. This time earth will win. We believe in the power of recycling, and kachra -- the best spinner in the entire British Raj does as well," the description of the ad read.

As ire grew and the ad came under attack on social media for being casteist, the company issued an apology from its official Twitter handle and said the intent was to "spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way."

"Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video," it said.

Here are some reactions to the ad from Twitter users:

In 2017, an outdoor ad campaign in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru showed Hindi expletives "MC, BC" as abbreviations for mac n' cheese and butter chicken. The company later withdrew the ad after backlash on social media.

In 2022, Zomato pulled down an advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan who was shown to be craving a 'thali' (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from 'Mahakal.' Priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh objected, claiming that it offended Hindu sentiments and demanded its withdrawal. The company later apologised clarifying that the 'Mahakal' reference was for a restaurant and not the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

