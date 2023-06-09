Battered Gujarat Congress saw 35 seats being ‘sold’ in 2022 polls

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Following its disastrous performance in the last year’s assembly elections, the Gujarat Congress continues to be mired in controversy. Some party leaders have alleged that during the 2022 polls, top state leaders put up candidates for 35 seats by accepting money, and the names selected by the leadership on these seats were changed by state party leaders “on the basis of money.”

Hemang Vasavada, a Congress leader from Rajkot, said party leaders “prioritised” those who work for senior leaders. Others like former Gujarat Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh also expressed similar views on social media, saying the party Congress should conduct a survey before choosing a new state party president.

Vasavada, while criticizing his own party, told Congress Seva Dal workers, that when a big leader appears, the people who do not work on the ground are the ones who ascend, and leaders also prefer such people.

Former Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh echoed Vasavada’s sentiments on social media.

A fact-finding committee formed by the top leadership to investigate the reasons for the Congress defeat in the 2022 polls has said in its report that party leaders in Gujarat “sold” 35 Assembly tickets. It says the candidates chosen by the high command were changed by state Congress leaders for financial reasons.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi declined to comment on the fact-finding report. “I am not aware of any such report. The process of selection of candidates in the party was done in a completely transparent manner and after discussion with the top leadership. Some people are out to harm the party,” he said.

