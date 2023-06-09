Home Nation

Battered Gujarat Congress saw 35 seats being ‘sold’ in 2022 polls

Some party leaders have alleged that during the 2022 polls, top state leaders put up candidates for 35 seats by accepting money.

Published: 09th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Following its disastrous performance in the last year’s assembly elections, the Gujarat Congress continues to be mired in controversy. Some party leaders have alleged that during the 2022 polls, top state leaders put up candidates for 35 seats by accepting money, and the names selected by the leadership on these seats were changed by state party leaders “on the basis of money.”

Hemang Vasavada, a Congress leader from Rajkot, said party leaders “prioritised” those who work for senior leaders. Others like former Gujarat Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh also expressed similar views on social media, saying the party Congress should conduct a survey before choosing a new state party president.

Vasavada, while criticizing his own party, told Congress Seva Dal workers, that when a big leader appears, the people who do not work on the ground are the ones who ascend, and leaders also prefer such people.
Former Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh echoed Vasavada’s sentiments on social media.

A fact-finding committee formed by the top leadership to investigate the reasons for the Congress defeat in the 2022 polls has said in its report that party leaders in Gujarat “sold” 35 Assembly tickets. It says the candidates chosen by the high command were changed by state Congress leaders for financial reasons.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi declined to comment on the fact-finding report. “I am not aware of any such report. The process of selection of candidates in the party was done in a completely transparent manner and after discussion with the top leadership. Some people are out to harm the party,” he said.

Leader’s bias
Hemang Vasavada, a Congress leader from Rajkot, said party leaders “prioritised” those who work for senior leaders.  Gujarat Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh said that the Congress should conduct a survey before choosing a new state party president

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Congress2022 Gujarat Assembly elections
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp