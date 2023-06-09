Raipur Diary: Women bureaucrat’s role during Covid chronicled

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Women bureaucrat’s role during Covid chronicled

The role of women administrative officers during Covid-19 was one of the major supports when the state did quite well in its fight against Covid. Titled ‘Chhattisgarh Women Power Rangers’ by The Rural Press, the special publication captured glimpses on how amid the challenging dark shadows of the pandemic, women IAS, IPS, IFS officers in the state carried out yeoman service and effectively countered the coronavirus threat. Each one has a unique experience and story to share. The pandemic period will remain engraved in everyone’s memory, said Uchit Sharma, TRP editor. It is going beyond securing the public trust by women bureaucrats.

Three crore saplings to be planted in state

Buoyed with over 12.38 lakh participating in a unique campaign to take a pledge that created a world record of taking oath on a single day to safeguard the environment has led Chhattisgarh to set a target to plant and distribute over three crore saplings this year. The plantations will be done under various schemes and along the river banks. A total of 59.76 lakh fruit-bearing plants including mango, jamun, vine, jackfruit, munga, custard apple, papaya, pomegranate, lemon, mulberry, almond, ber, tendu, Ganga tamarind and litchi are to be planted.

New assembly building may be ready by Sept ’24

The recent inauguration of the new Parliament building has reinvigorated the people’s interest in the ongoing construction of new Chhattisgarh Assembly House. Many now hope the pace of work to be expedited. The foundation laying ceremony of new Chhattisgarh Assembly building at the new capital city ‘Nava Raipur’ was held on August 29, 2020. However in view of the extremely challenging Covid-19 pandemic, the state government pursuing stringent austerity measures had then put on hold the construction activities for every major project. Later it soon resumed. The Assembly building construction in a 51-acre area with the cost of Rs 275 crore is expected to be completed by September next year.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

