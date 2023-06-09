Taking cue from DKS, Gehlot hires PR firm for better show in Raj polls

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is known for his Gandhian image and simplicity, is being widely discussed in political circles of Rajasthan ahead of the election. This time, Gehlot has brought a significant change to Rajasthan through hi-tech election management. For the first time, a PR agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of making the election campaign sharp and competitive against the BJP.

Gehlot aims to overcome the setbacks faced in his previous elections and has enlisted the services of Dream Box, a company owned by Naresh Arora from Punjab, who had previously worked with Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar.

This time, Gehlot will face challenges in the form of the performance of his party’s MLAs over the past five years, internal conflicts within the Congress, opposition from Sachin Pilot, and the presence of Prime Minister Modi as the BJP’s main face. Gehlot has stated that he will win the elections based on his plans and welfare schemes, but the change in the strategy behind his claim is being noticed in political circles.

CM Gehlot has been availing services from Dream Box company for the past six months. With the arrival of this company, Gehlot, known for his simplicity, is making the election eventful and colourful this time. An example of this can be seen in the multi-ambitious Inflation Relief Camps launched by the CM, which is being promoted with a Dark Pink theme.

Moreover, the preparation of the blueprint for the promotion of the LPG cylinder scheme for `500 was a new approach in the state’s politics. The matching of the colour of CM Gehlot’s jacket with the Prime Minister’s jacket during PM Modi’s visit to Udaipur is also attributed to the idea of the PR agency.

Interestingly, neither the Congress high command nor the state organisation is visibly involved in the campaign of PR company. Gehlot’s face is being portrayed as the epitome of good governance, public welfare schemes, and the future.

