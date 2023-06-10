No harassment of honest officers in nine years: Minister Jitendra Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led

government has ensured that there will be no harassment or intimidation of performing officers. Reiterating PM Modi’s stand of zero tolerance against corruption, he said officers have been given a free hand to take the country to new heights.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr Singh, who is minister of state (independent charge) personnel, public grievances, pension and PMO, claimed the government in the last nine years has brought “strong and perceptible reforms” in the administrative wings through a slew of initiatives, including ‘Mission Karmayogi’ and others.

“We have set many benchmarks in capacity building as part of good governance among the administrative officers in the last nine years.… The government has established Capacity Building Commission (CBC) adopting uniform approaches for capacity building in administrative reforms”, he said. National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions have also been launched by CB”, the minister said, adding that Centres of Excellence are being set up in every Central Training Institutions.

Highlighting the government’s performance on the participation of women in every field, especially in the administrative wing, the minister said the government has raised representation of women in government jobs, “Even in cases of where the government servant dies before completing a service of 7 years, family pension shall be payable to the family at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the last pay for first 10 years and thereafter at the rate of 30 per cent of last pay,” he said.

