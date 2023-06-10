Home Nation

No harassment of honest officers in nine years: Minister Jitendra Singh

Strong, perceptible reforms introduced during Modi govt, says Jitendra Singh.

Published: 10th June 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh interacts with media on nine years’ achievements of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday | PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh interacts with media on nine years’ achievements of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led 
government has ensured that there will be no harassment or intimidation of performing officers. Reiterating PM Modi’s stand of zero tolerance against corruption, he said officers have been given a free hand to take the country to new heights.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr Singh, who is minister of state (independent charge) personnel, public grievances, pension and PMO, claimed the government in the last nine years has brought “strong and perceptible reforms” in the administrative wings through a slew of initiatives, including ‘Mission Karmayogi’ and others.

“We have set many benchmarks in capacity building as part of good governance among the administrative officers in the last nine years.… The government has established Capacity Building Commission (CBC) adopting uniform approaches for capacity building in administrative reforms”, he said. National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions have also been launched by CB”, the minister said, adding that Centres of Excellence are being set up in every Central Training Institutions.

Highlighting the government’s performance on the participation of women in every field, especially in the administrative wing, the minister said the government has raised representation of women in government jobs, “Even in cases of where the government servant dies before completing a service of 7  years, family pension shall be payable to the family at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the last pay for first 10 years and thereafter at the rate of 30 per cent of last pay,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harassment of officers Jitendra Singh PM Modi Mission Karmayogi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp