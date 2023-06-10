SC directs Madras HC to file report on toilet facilities in Nilgiris court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the burning issue regarding the lack of proper facilities including availability of washrooms for women lawyers in the Nilgiris court complex in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of Madras HC to file a detailed report with regards to the basic facilities.

Considering a petition filed by Nilgiris Women Lawyers Association, a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday. “Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general. Such report should reach the registry of this court by Sunday through electronic mode and this matter shall be listed on June 12, Monday,” the bench said. The order was passed in a plea which was taken by the court on its own motion after taking note of the June 6 report and a column in a news portal.

Notably, a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on April 28 while considering a plea raising grievances of women layers practicing in the combined court complex of the Nilgiri district had disposed of the plea after taking note of the fact that necessary steps were taken by the HC.

During the hearing on Friday, Nilgiris District Bar Association represented by V Mohana said the Lawyers Association comprised of few women lawyers who wanted to bring disrepute to the association. “What is being sought to be projected is compliant by disgruntled members of the association,” she said. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Gurukrishna Kumar for the Madras HC said the original association was allotted separate spaces and washrooms for women lawyers.

