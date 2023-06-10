Home Nation

SC directs Madras HC to file report on toilet facilities in Nilgiris court

Considering a petition filed by Nilgiris Women Lawyers Association, a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday.

Published: 10th June 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking note of the burning issue regarding the lack of proper facilities including availability of washrooms for women lawyers in the Nilgiris court complex in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of Madras HC to file a detailed report with regards to the basic facilities. 

Considering a petition filed by Nilgiris Women Lawyers Association, a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report by Sunday. “Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general. Such report should reach the registry of this court by Sunday through electronic mode and this matter shall be listed on June 12, Monday,” the bench said. The order was passed in a plea which was taken by the court on its own motion after taking note of the June 6 report and a column in a news portal.

Notably, a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on April 28 while considering a plea raising grievances of women layers practicing in the combined court complex of the Nilgiri district had disposed of the plea after taking note of the fact that necessary steps were taken by the HC.

During the hearing on Friday, Nilgiris District Bar Association represented by V Mohana said the Lawyers Association comprised of few women lawyers who wanted to bring disrepute to the association.  “What is being sought to be projected is compliant by disgruntled members of the association,” she said. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Gurukrishna Kumar for the Madras HC said the original association was allotted separate spaces and washrooms for women lawyers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC Nilgiris court
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp