Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into 'very severe' cyclonic storm

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy moved north-northeastwards with a speed of eight kilometres per hour during the past six hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards till Wednesday morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," the Met Department said.

"Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay over the east-central Arabian Sea at 0830 IST today, 460 km SSW of Porbandar, 510 km SSW of Dwarka, and 600 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adj Pakistan coasts around noon of 15 June as VSCS," the IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0830 IST today,460 km SSW of Porbandar,510 km SSW of Dwarka,600 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adj Pakistan coasts around noon of 15 June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/vh2Sipxf84 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2023

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclone. Earlier in the day, the IMD tweeted, "VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS."

The IMD has issued an alert in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. It has also asked fishermen in the coastal areas to be on alert from June 11 to June 14.

High waves were observed at Tithal Beach in Gujarat's Valsad, a coastal city on the Arabian Sea on Saturday. Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14 as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Coast Guard Region-North West has initiated outreach to advise the fishing community, mariners and stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman and Diu to take necessary precautions and safety measures, officials of the Gujarat Information Department informed on Saturday.

All coastal establishments of the Indian Coast Guard have been holding regular community interactions with fishermen for the last week. They have already warned locals against venturing out to sea for fishing.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea, some parts of Kerala, Karnataka, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, entire parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, most parts of northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal and most parts of northeastern states as of June 10.

